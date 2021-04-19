FunFair (FUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One FunFair coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00018767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00086680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.42 or 0.00601067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039570 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.