Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00063711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00276470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.35 or 0.00687855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,971.98 or 0.99911687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00867455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

