Fusible (FUSII) Price Down 36.6% This Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $29,643.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusible has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00004333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00278635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00661991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.88 or 0.00907104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,586.46 or 0.99674223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

