FuzeX Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. FuzeX has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $231.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00066080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00089620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00636480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.95 or 0.06484786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00040985 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FXT is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.