FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issued By Wedbush

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $7.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.52.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRC. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

FRC opened at $179.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $180.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after buying an additional 54,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.