FY2021 Earnings Estimate for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Issued By Beacon Securities

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will earn $9.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.42. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.50.

Shares of GSY opened at C$149.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$126.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$99.45. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$35.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Insiders have sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371 over the last three months.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

