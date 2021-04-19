FY2021 Earnings Estimate for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Issued By Truist Securiti

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will earn $12.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.01.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

NYSE LHX opened at $210.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.