FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

NYSE IIPR opened at $184.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 161.47%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

