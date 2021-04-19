FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

NYSE SPG opened at $117.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

