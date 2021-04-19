FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the technology company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

