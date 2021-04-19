FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

