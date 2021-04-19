FY2021 EPS Estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

