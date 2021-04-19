FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apartment Income REIT Corp. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIRC. Guggenheim started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

AIRC stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,611,000.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

