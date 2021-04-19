FY2021 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.94.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CNMD opened at $130.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,255.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CONMED has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $136.30.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

