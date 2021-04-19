FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Nickel Corp. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:KRR)

Royal Nickel Corp. (TSE:KRR) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Nickel in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.90 target price on shares of Royal Nickel in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Royal Nickel stock opened at C$4.19 on Monday. Royal Nickel has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.87.

