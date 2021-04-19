FY2021 EPS Estimates for Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telekom Austria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telekom Austria’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a report on Monday, February 8th.

TKAGY stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

