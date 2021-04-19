FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $8.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

VRTX stock opened at $219.39 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

