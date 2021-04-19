FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Issued By Oppenheimer

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.46.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on C. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.