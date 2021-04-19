FY2022 EPS Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RBC Bearings in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.50.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $202.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.80. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $103.09 and a twelve month high of $206.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.