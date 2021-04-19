FY2022 EPS Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMBK. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $338.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

