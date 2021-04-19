FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

CAKE stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.