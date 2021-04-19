FY2023 EPS Estimates for Affimed Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Affimed in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $9.51 on Monday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.