Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 221,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 404,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

