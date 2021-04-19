GamyFi Platform Price Tops $3.88 on Top Exchanges (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00007065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $527,343.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00274516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,155.89 or 1.00516349 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00907447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.20 or 0.00610879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,063 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

