Gas 24-Hour Volume Reaches $55.56 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $15.75 or 0.00028865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $159.56 million and approximately $55.56 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00270972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004336 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.81 or 0.00908467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,409.11 or 0.99693080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00602331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

