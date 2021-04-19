Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE:GTES opened at $17.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.