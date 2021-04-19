Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 154,720 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 154,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $39.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

