Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.93.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $397,596.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,253,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $376.52 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.27 and its 200 day moving average is $328.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

