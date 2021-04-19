Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

