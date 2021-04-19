Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after buying an additional 187,849 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $101.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

