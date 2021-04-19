Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,371 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after buying an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

