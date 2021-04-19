Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $3.25 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,251,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,100,000 after purchasing an additional 322,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,806,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $57.98 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

