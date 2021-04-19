Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Shares of PENN opened at $99.94 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

