Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $84.74 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

