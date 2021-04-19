Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 23,214 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,214 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

WY stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

