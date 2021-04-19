Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 25,938 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,938 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,678,750 shares of company stock worth $302,621,909 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

