Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 720 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,381.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 108.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $558,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $459,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,584 shares of company stock valued at $80,288,310. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $385.24 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.41 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.36 and a 200 day moving average of $343.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

