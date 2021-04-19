Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Now Covered by CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
Shares of GATO stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.38. 21,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,911. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39.
Gatos Silver Company Profile
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.
