Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Now Covered by CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of GATO stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.38. 21,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,911. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

