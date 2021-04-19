Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $1.48 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and $373,658.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00089819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.02 or 0.00637744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.47 or 0.06465134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00040871 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

