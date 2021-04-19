General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

