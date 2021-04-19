General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 514,011 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. 1,032,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,067,438. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

