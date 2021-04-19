General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 246,657 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Electric were worth $42,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $13.39 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.