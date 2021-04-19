General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 23,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,719,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

NYSE GE opened at $13.39 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

