General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 76,079 shares.The stock last traded at $18.95 and had previously closed at $18.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $573.12 million, a PE ratio of 315.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Finance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in General Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

