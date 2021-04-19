General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.09% of General Mills worth $33,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 160,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,279. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.