General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 2.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

