Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Down 7.6%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.55 and last traded at $45.90. 4,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 160,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $686.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

