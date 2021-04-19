Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.64 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.