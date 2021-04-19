Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,440 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 25,595 shares during the period. Cryoport makes up about 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Cryoport worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 104.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,437 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 121,630 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

