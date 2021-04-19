Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,650 shares during the period. Calix comprises approximately 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Calix worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE:CALX opened at $44.84 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.